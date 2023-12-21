Still Got it: Saeed Ajmal Rolls Back the Years During Net Practice [Video]

Former Pakistan spin magician Saeed Ajmal, currently the spin consultant for the Pakistan national team, was caught up while bowling in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the 2nd Test.

While coaching young spinners, Saeed demonstrated his bowling skills in the nets to train the budding talents.

Saeed Ajmal sending a few down at the MCG nets pic.twitter.com/cwSDW3J1su — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) December 21, 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently appointed Saeed Ajmal as a spin consultant for the national team, and he accompanied the team on their tour to Australia.

Saeed Ajmal troubled many batters in the cricket world with his magical spin bowling, reaching the No. 1 rank in both ODIs and T20Is at one point.

The 46-year-old played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in 2014, featuring in 35 Test matches for Pakistan and taking 178 wickets at an average of 28.11.

Meanwhile, he was known for bowling ‘Doosra’ deliveries, and many experienced batters struggled against his unique style during his playing days.