Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Still Got it: Saeed Ajmal Rolls Back the Years During Net Practice [Video]

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 3:43 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Pakistan spin magician Saeed Ajmal, currently the spin consultant for the Pakistan national team, was caught up while bowling in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the 2nd Test.

While coaching young spinners, Saeed demonstrated his bowling skills in the nets to train the budding talents.

ALSO READ

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently appointed Saeed Ajmal as a spin consultant for the national team, and he accompanied the team on their tour to Australia.

Saeed Ajmal troubled many batters in the cricket world with his magical spin bowling, reaching the No. 1 rank in both ODIs and T20Is at one point.

The 46-year-old played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in 2014, featuring in 35 Test matches for Pakistan and taking 178 wickets at an average of 28.11.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, he was known for bowling ‘Doosra’ deliveries, and many experienced batters struggled against his unique style during his playing days.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>