Mohammad Yousuf Shares Crucial Tips to Pakistani Players Ahead of 2nd Test Match

Renowned former Pakistani batter Mohammad Yousuf has shared invaluable insights with Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel as they prepare for the upcoming second Test against Australia, offering crucial advice to enhance their performance.

In a recent local interview, Yousuf highlighted the importance of developing a robust technique, especially for players embarking on their inaugural tour to Australia.

Yousuf said, “Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel have gone to Australia for the first time, many players struggle, you need to be technically sound, have a strong fighting spirit, maintain solid technique, and work with patience on the field,

He added, “Look, the ‘Bazball’ cricket that we hear is being played by England, other teams are not playing like that. Yes, if necessary, judge the wicket, adapt to the conditions, and watch how the bowler is bowling.”

Mohammad Yousuf further emphasized that one should assess the playing conditions and decide whether aggressive play is suitable based on that evaluation. If the nature of the ball or the circumstances is not conducive to aggressive play, then it becomes challenging to adopt an aggressive approach.

Yousuf also mentioned the crucial significance of mental resilience among Pakistani players, highlighting their commendable psychological preparedness. Once more, he emphasized the undeniable importance of having the right technique.

Mohammad Yousuf recently served as the head coach of the Pakistan U19 team during the U19 Asia Cup, where his team suffered a defeat against the UAE U19 in the semi-final.

It should be noted that Pakistan faced a resounding defeat against Australia in the first Test held in Perth, succumbing to a substantial margin of 360 runs.

The home team set a challenging target of 450 runs, ultimately dismissing the visiting side for a meager 89 runs.

Abdullah showcased his batting prowess by scoring 41 runs in the first innings; however, in the second innings, he faced an early dismissal, managing only 2 runs.

On the other hand, Saud Shakeel contributed 28 runs in the first innings and following it up with a solid score of 24 runs in the second innings.