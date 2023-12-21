Pakistan Management Set to Change Babar-Rizwan T20 Opening Pair

In an effort to provide greater opportunities for younger players in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering adjustments to the batting order during the T20I series against New Zealand.

According to sources, the team management and selectors have unanimously decided to provide an opportunity for young talented batter Saim Ayub to open either alongside Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Expected to Get a Key Role in Pakistan Cricket

Insiders have revealed that if Babar Azam opens the innings, Mohammad Rizwan will play at number three. Conversely, if Rizwan takes the opening slot, Babar will be positioned at number three. There is a consensus among the team management to rest the star duo in a couple of matches during the upcoming series.

Sources also suggested a batting order with Fakhar Zaman at number four, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan. Rizwan will be responsible for fielding duties, while Azam Khan will handle wicketkeeping responsibilities.

The Babar-Rizwan opening partnership, which has been instrumental in winning numerous matches for Pakistan, raised concerns about whether to maintain the same order or provide opportunities to younger players.

In consideration of this, the PCB has introduced several new players for the New Zealand series, under the captaincy of the newly appointed leader, Shaheen Afridi.

The 17-member squad includes promising talents such as Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, and Sahibzada Farhan. In addition, the squad features the destructive batter Azam Khan, along with established players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar, and Rizwan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Speedster Ruled Out of Test Series Against Australia Due to Stress Fracture

As teams gear up for the T20 World Cup scheduled for June next year, all eyes are on the ICC tournament to be held in the West Indies and the United States.