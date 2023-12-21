Tariq Bugti Appointed New President of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, approved the new appointment of Tariq Bugti to become the new ad hoc president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Ex-PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokar was removed from his post and Balochistan-based, Tariq Bugti, was announced as the new boss.

Ad-hoc appointments are done when they are deemed “necessary” by the higher authorities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, gave the go-ahead signal for the appointment.

The ECP permission is required for appointments by the caretaker setup. Any appointment made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan is required to get confirmation from the ECP.

The PM, who is also the Patron in Chief of the PHF, finalized Tariq Bugti’s name last week from the Panel of three forwarded by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Following five days of wait and checking all the relevant clauses, the ECP has given go ahead to the Ministry to issue a notification on the appointment of Bugti as the new President PHF after adopting required procedure.

According to reports, once the Ministry notifies, the matter will be forwarded to the PHF Congress and a vote of confidence will be sought from the members after which the decision will be finalized.