Utility Stores Suspends Employee Transfers, Appointments Ahead of General Elections

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 5:13 pm

In compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and in anticipation of the upcoming General Elections, the Utility Stores Corporation has temporarily implemented a complete freeze on employee transfers and appointments.

Sources said the freeze on transfers and appointments is a temporary measure. All employees of the corporation have been informed that no leave requests will be entertained until after the General Elections.

Sources said exceptions to this rule will be made solely for maternity and medical reasons. Employees seeking maternity or medical leave must adhere to the additional requirement of obtaining confirmation from the Medical Officer overseeing such cases within the Corporation.

