Federal Board Announces Intermediate Results

Published Dec 22, 2023

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) has announced the results of Second Annual examinations for the 11th and 12th grade for the year 2023.

According to the FBISE, the overall pass percentage for the 11th grade was 79.99%, and for the 12th grade, it stood at 75.10%.

The results were announced by the Chairman federal board, Qaiser Alam, who also congratulated all the candidates who passed the exam.

A couple of weeks ago, the FBISE had announced the results of the second annual examinations of Class IX and X for the year 2023. The overall success ratio for Class IX was 76.99%, whereas for Class X, it was 65.91%, reflecting a slightly lower success rate in that grade.

On the other hand, the recently announced results of Lahore and Faisalabad Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) were extremely disappointing.

According to the announcement, only 35.75 percent of students from the Lahore board passed the exam, and just 38.79 percent of those who took the Faisalabad BISE’s exam achieved passing grades.

