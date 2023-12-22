Netherlands Hockey Club to Tour Pakistan

Netherlands local hockey team, Bully Hockey Club, will travel to Pakistan for a seven-day tour in February 2024 on the invitation of Khawaja Junaid Academy, Lahore.

Bully hockey club is coached by Fareed Ahmad, and it will play three matches at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The matches will likely be contested between 17 and 24 February 2024, with it being organized by ‘Khawaja Junaid Hockey Foundation’.

Khawaja Junaid, an Olympic Bronze medalist at the 1992 Barcelona event, opened a hockey academy in Punjab’s capital city, Lahore, to nurture the upcoming local talent.

He further increased the scope through opening a second academy in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad. Junaid wants to increase the hockey landscape in the country and bring back the golden days that lasted till 1990s, when Pakistan used to win Olympic medals and World Cup titles at will.

After his playing days, Junaid became the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team. He coached the team at the 2017 World Hockey League in London.

He returned to be head coach of the team, with the aim of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.