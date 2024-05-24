Pakistan Finally Announces 15-Man Squad For The T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its final 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be held in the USA and the Caribbean, next month. Captain Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green with three players in the reserves.

Among the notable inclusions is Abbas Afridi, who makes his debut in a World Cup squad. The young fast bowler has impressed selectors with his recent PSL and international performances, joining a formidable pace attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

ALSO READ Gary Kirsten Believes Babar Azam Needs To Do These Things to Become Better

Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of the best batters in the world, will look to anchor the batting lineup. The team also boasts power hitters and versatile all-rounders, such as Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Azam Khan, ensuring a balanced lineup.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will be pivotal in providing explosive starts while players like Mohammad Rizwan can anchor the innings till the death overs.

The Green Shirts have reached England to play four T20Is from May 22 to 30, which would be their last outing before the mega event in June.

ALSO READ Misbah Ul Haq Believes Pakistan Should Try A Unique Opening Pair

The cut-off date for the announcement of the squad is May 25 for all the teams which was set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup