Here’s How Non-Filers Can Get Blocked SIMs Restored After Filing Returns

By ProPK Staff | Published May 24, 2024 | 10:13 pm

The mobile SIMs blocked by the Federal Board of revenue (FBR) will be restored by the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction over the non-filer of income tax returns.

There are cases where the non-filers’ have filed returns after blockage of SIMs. Now, they want to restore their SIMs. There are two ways through which a person whose mobile SIM has been blocked can be restored.

The easier method is to inform FBR through its helpline that tax return has been filed, after verification the blocked SIM will be restored within 48 hours. The other way is to approach the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue of the Regional Tax Office having jurisdiction over the non-filer of income tax returns.

The non-filer should go to the concerned tax office where he/she is registered and inform about the filing of return to restore his/her mobile phone SIM.

According to the FBR, the mobile SIMs in respect of above-mentioned individuals will remain blocked until restored by FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction of the person.

Under section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Board or the Commissioner having jurisdiction over the person mentioned in the income tax general order may order restoration of mobile phones, mobile phone SIMS and connections of electricity and gas, in cases where he is satisfied that — (a) the return has been filed; or (b) person was not liable to file return under the provisions of the Ordinance.

