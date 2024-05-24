Punjab Govt to Assist CCP’s Investigation into Deceptive Marketing by Housing Schemes

By ProPK Staff | Published May 24, 2024 | 7:39 pm

The Punjab Government will provide updated information about the housing schemes in Punjab to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to facilitate its ongoing investigation against housing schemes engaged in deceptive marketing practices.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Punjab, Capt. (Retd.) Asad Ullah Khan. The meeting was attended by CCP Member Office of Fair Trade Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Secretary LG&CD, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, DG Lahore Development Authority Tahir Farooq, and senior officials from LG&CD and CCP.

Member CCP briefed the participants about directions taken by CCP against illegal housing schemes. He informed that CCP is investigating the housing schemes that are violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 by misleading consumers. He desired that updated information about housing schemes may be provided and necessary support for conducting Public Hearings may also be provided.

Secretary HUD&PHED, Secretary LG&CDD, and D.G LDA agreed to provide necessary support and a venue for a public hearing. It was also decided basic and detailed information about the housing schemes under investigation shall be provided.

