PCB Planning to Launch a T10 League in January

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for the launch of a comprehensive T10 League and is currently exploring the possibility of hosting six exhibition matches in Rawalpindi next month. These matches are set to feature both men’s and women’s teams, marking a significant step towards promoting gender equality in the sport.

Exploring a global perspective, Middlesex, the renowned English County club, is currently being wooed for a prospective international collaboration.

Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB Management Committee, has expressed a longstanding interest in the T10 format, which is not a recent development. His recent statements suggest a strong desire to see the T10 league launched during his current tenure.

It has been revealed that concrete steps are now being taken towards this goal, with Rawalpindi being considered as a potential host city.

The plan is to schedule the T10 matches after the national cricket team’s return from New Zealand. This timing is chosen to ensure maximum player availability and fan engagement. These matches will also serve as a trial run to gauge public interest in T10 cricket within Pakistan.

The reception and response these matches receive will play a pivotal role in shaping future decisions regarding the establishment of the T10 league in Pakistan.

Sources indicate that several proposals, including exhibition matches, are currently being considered as part of the planning process. Zaka Ashraf is particularly interested in leaving his mark on Pakistani cricket by overseeing the successful launch of a T10 League.

It is important to note that he had previously initiated the Pakistan Super League (PSL) project during his previous term, although it had not come to fruition at that time. Now, under his leadership, he hopes to see a similar league, the T10 League, become a reality in Pakistan.