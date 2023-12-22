Saud Shakeel and Rizwan Smash Half-Centuries in Practice Match Ahead of 2nd Test

Preparations are underway for the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne, and Pakistan’s middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan both scored fifties on the opening day of the practice match against Victoria XI at the Junction Oval.

Pakistan batted first and finished the day with a score of 323-8 in 78.4 overs. Saud Shakeel scored 70 runs, and Mohammad Rizwan scored 50 runs, both retiring after reaching half-centuries.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Questions ICC’s Decision to Reprimand Him for Wearing Black Armband During 1st Test

Other batters, Salman Ali Agha, also played crucial hands, scoring 51 runs. Sarfraz Ahmed scored 35 runs, young batter Saim Ayub scored 30, opener Abdullah Shafique scored 26 runs, and Imam-ul-Haq scored 37.

It should be noted that Pakistan faced a disappointing setback in the opening match of the three-Test series against Australia.

When tasked with chasing a formidable target of 450 runs in the fourth innings, Pakistan managed to score only 89 runs in 30.2 overs, ultimately suffering a defeat by a staggering margin of 360 runs. In their first innings, the visitors were bowled out for 271 runs in response to Australia’s total of 487.

Pakistan requested Cricket Australia (CA) for another practice game, which CA accepted, and they scheduled a two-day practice match with Victoria XI.

Meanwhile, the second Test of the series, a Boxing Day Test match, will be held from December 26 to December 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.