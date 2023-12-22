Stats Since 2021 Expose Pakistan’s Biggest Batting Weakness in T20I Cricket

The Pakistan cricket team is facing issues with power hitting, especially in T20 Internationals. However, they remain a well-settled side in the T20 format, having smashed many bowling records in this exciting format of the game. Their next challenge is to play a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand away from home. Following this, their major challenge will be the T20 World Cup 2024.

The ongoing debate surrounding Pakistan’s batting order in T20I cricket centers on the effectiveness of individual batters and their corresponding strike rates.

ALSO READ ICC Goes After Usman Khawaja Over Palestinian Support in Pakistan Test

A comprehensive analysis is required to analyze the performance of the players representing Pakistan, examining how their batting positions impact their strike rates and, consequently, evaluating the overall outcomes for the team in T20I matches.

Pakistan has tried multiple combinations over the past few years, changing the batting orders and sometimes promoting allrounders to increase the run rate. While checking individual strike rates is a way to ascertain if a player can play at good pace in the format, a better method is to see Pakistan’s approach and mindset when they go out to bat in the T20Is and how their batsmen perform regardless of the person playing at that position.

Let’s take a closer look at Pakistan’s T20I batting stats since 2021.

Pakistan T20I Batting Batting Order Since 2021

Batting Position Strike Rate Average 1 129.83 55.67 2 123.89 30.84 3 115.82 21.57 4 131.75 21.66 5 124.44 20.36 6 108.49 10.70

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have shattered many records while opening, contributing a significant number of runs, and establishing the highest partnerships. The duo have consistently scored big and helped the team perform consistently but when they fail, there’s usually no one to take the game to the end. Despite this, recent reports suggest that Pakistan team management is considering a change in this opening combination since both of these batsmen lack the firepower to make the best use of the powerplay.

With a strike rate of 115 at number 3, that does not even compare to other formidable sides such as India, Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, Pakistan needs someone to score at a steady rate at this position in the batting order. Usually, anyone who comes in to bat at 3 replaces either Rizwan or Babar at the crease, and the low strike rate shows the team’s weak mindset where they already feel the pressure of losing one of their top 2 batsmen.

Anyone playing at number 6 has the role to finish the game and to have the ability to take the bowlers to cleaners in the last few overs. The strike rate at Number 6 is exceptionally poor, to be more precise, it is the worst. With a strike rate of 108.49 and an abysmal average of only 10.7, this is clearly Pakistan’s Achilles heel.

Normally, player strike rates are higher at the top of the order and for number 5 and 6, however, in Pakistan’s case, the openers have an average strike rate compensated with good averages. However, as you go down the order, the strike rates and averages continue to drop, displaying Pakistan’s reliance on its openers, Rizwan and Babar.

The next T20I challenge for the Pakistan team is the upcoming 5-match series in New Zealand, with the main focus on the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan has included young and talented players, especially those batters who have performed brilliantly in various leagues and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The likes of Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, and Saim Ayub are expected to address the concerning strike rates in the No. 3 and No. 6 batting positions for Pakistan.