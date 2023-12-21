Tom Curran Gets 4-Match Ban in BBL for Misbehaving With Umpire [Video]

England pace bowler Tom Curran, currently playing for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), faces a four-match ban following a level-3 offense by Cricket Australia’s code of conduct.

The sanction stems from his alleged intimidation of an umpire. Despite the verdict, the Sixers have expressed their intention to appeal the decision vigorously.

The incident occurred preceding the commencement of the Sixers’ most recent game against the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 11th.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), Curran attempted to execute a practice run-up on the pitch during the teams’ pre-match drills. However, the situation escalated when the fourth umpire intervened, preventing Curran from stepping onto the pitch and resulting in a heated altercation.

Tom Curran has been suspended for FOUR Big Bash matches… Tune into The Spin post-match tonight for exclusive footage of how it unfolded 👀#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/E05ynQkojV — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 21, 2023

The vision everyone's been waiting for. This is the series of events that's led to Tom Curran's four-game suspension… pic.twitter.com/CRcBujbIl0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 21, 2023

CA said in the statement, “The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch.”

The statement added, “Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run straight toward the umpire standing in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision.”

Curran was charged under Article 2.17 of the Code of Conduct by match referee Bob Parry, accused of “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee, or medical personnel, whether through language or conduct (including gestures) during a match.”

ALSO READ Pakistan Management Set to Change Babar-Rizwan T20 Opening Pair

Meanwhile, Tom Curran will be sidelined for the upcoming matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat.