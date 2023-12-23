Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Big Bash League Gets Lit Up With New Electra Stumps

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 23, 2023 | 10:17 am

The Big Bash League (BBL 2023) is seeing the debut of the innovative ‘Electra’ stumps, known for their color-flashing spectacle, following their successful implementation in the Women’s BBL.

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh participated in the unveiling of these stumps before the match started.

These state-of-the-art bails and stumps are set to bring an electrifying element to key moments in BBL matches, enhancing the visual appeal of the game.

The primary characteristic of the ‘Electra’ stumps is their capacity to emit an array of colors and combinations, acting as visual indicators for key in-game events. This includes signaling no-balls, wickets, boundaries, and even marking the intervals between overs.

‘Electra’ stumps offer not only a dazzling, dynamic display but also address a critical aspect of the game. They replace the bulkier, magnet-operated “Zinger bails,” which are prone to failing to dislodge upon impact. This innovative design contributes to a more seamless and dependable cricket experience.

These stumps are specially designed to showcase five unique displays during the game, each paired with a distinct color sequence:

  • Out: Initially, the stumps will flash a vivid red, followed by a spectacular eruption of multicolored lights.
  • Boundary (Four Runs): All colors flash in a sequential, alternating pattern, symbolizing a four-run boundary.
  • Six Runs: An ascending motion of rainbow colors, creating an eye-catching and celebratory display for a six-run hit.
  • No-ball: Red and white lights will scroll along the length of the stumps, indicating a no-ball with a smooth, flowing visual effect.
  • Between Overs: During the intervals between overs, the stumps will exhibit a pulsating effect, with purple and blue lights scrolling in an alternating pattern, signaling a pause in the action.

Cricket broadcasting and coverage have greatly evolved. There was a time when cricket was played in white clothing and with a red ball, but Kerry Packer revolutionized it by introducing colored jerseys. The 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia was the first major tournament to feature teams in these colored jerseys. This change was very successful and brought more excitement to the shorter formats of the game, making colored jerseys a lasting trend.

Nowadays, technological advancements have significantly improved how cricket is broadcasted and have also helped in making the matches run more smoothly. It’s exciting to think about what future technology might bring to cricket fans.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>