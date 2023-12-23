England Appoints Kieron Pollard as Consultant Coach for T20 World Cup

England is set to appoint former West Indies power hitter Keiron Pollard as a consultant, and coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

According to the reports, England has chosen Pollard for his extensive T20 cricket experience and valuable knowledge of local conditions.

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup 2022 also hired former Australian star batter Michael Hussey for a similar role in the last tournament in Australia. This strategy appeared to be successful.

After its underwhelming performance in this year’s ODI World Cup 2023, England aims for improved outcomes in next year’s shorter cricket format.

The 36-year-old is still playing and has had an amazing career in T20 cricket. He has won five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2012 T20 World Cup. With 637 T20 matches under his belt, he is the most experienced player in this format and is known for his smart strategies in the game.

With his deep understanding of the West Indies’ conditions, Pollard will aid England in evaluating the pitches for the T20 World Cup starting on June 4. His role is comparable to what Mike Hussey, the ex-Australian batsman, did for the 2022 T20 World Cup champions.