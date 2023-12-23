PCB Goes After Player Management Companies

In a major policy shift, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced plans to revise its regulations on player agents, stipulating that each agent can represent a maximum of two to three players as corporate clients. This decision marks a significant change in the management of player-agent relations within Pakistan cricket.

According to reports, PCB is considering limiting the number of players an agent can represent to two or three. This is to prevent agents from potentially involving players in unethical activities like match-fixing.

However, progress on this review is slow, partly due to resistance from the players and some PCB officials. They are also skeptical about taking action because the current PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf, is nearing the end of his tenure, which they believe cannot be extended.

PCB is also looking into the issue of player agents after discovering that eight national team players were represented by a single agent, Talha Rahmani of SAYA Corporation.

Meanwhile, this company also had former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq as a director, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. As a result, Inzamam resigned from his position during this year’s 50-over World Cup.