Ali Tareen Wants Big Bash Like Player Mics in PSL

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 26, 2023 | 11:54 am

Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen has expressed his desire to see player mics getting introduced in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Tareen was reacting to a post on X, previously Twitter, about a Big Bash League match where Aussie batter, Glenn Maxwell, was talking to the commentators through a mic while standing on the field.

Maxwell won the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India recently. He played a heroic innings of 201* against Afghanistan which helped the Aussies qualify for the semi-finals.

Maxwell made a hilarious comment while fielding at extra cover. He said ‘Would have got that two years ago’ when he couldn’t reach the ball and stop the single. In his mind, his fitness levels dropped once he entered his 30s.

Ali Tareen also shared that Pakistani batter, Iftikhar ‘Iftimania’ Ahmed, would be a menace with the mic. Tareen said this while replying to a person who thought that the local players wouldn’t be comfortable wearing mics and having a conversation in-match.

Tareen shared a ‘behind the scenes’ video of how the Sultans picked the squad for the upcoming season of the PSL. He has built a diverse backroom staff, which includes locals, foreigners, and the most recent addition of a woman representation.

>