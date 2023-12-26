How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming

Pakistan men’s cricket team takes on Australia in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from the 26th of December 2023.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed Rules Out From Melbourne Test

This match is the second Test of the series, with the first Test won by Australia at the Perth Stadium. On Day One, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

Pakistan’s slip fielder, Abdullah Shafique, dropped a dolly when Aussie opener, David Warner, edged a ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi when he was batting on 2 runs.

Luck was on Pakistan’s side, as Warner couldn’t convert the dropped opportunity into a 100 like the previous match, his wicket was taken by part-time spinner, Agha Salman, on 38 runs.

The second wicket to fall on day one was of Pakistan-born Aussie opener, Usman Khawaja. His wicket was taken by Hasan Ali, who has come into the playing XI in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Having bowled just 42.4 overs on day one, the match was interrupted by rain. Making a comeback into the team, Mir Hamza was bowling the 43rd over when the showers started.

ALSO READ Mohammad Nawaz Replaces Noman Ali for The Remaining Test Series Against Australia

Australia batted cautiously, with a run-rate of 2.67, as they didn’t attack the new bowling pair. Warner and Khawaja had their strike rate in the 40s when they got out.

How To Watch PAK vs. AUS Live?

The 3-match Test series will be live-streamed on multiple platforms available in Pakistan: