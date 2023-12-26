Yasir Arafat Appointed Pakistan’s High Performance Coach for New Zealand Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand by naming former pace bowler Yasir Arafat as the new high-performance coach.

According to PCB, Arafat has been appointed for only one series. Simon Helmot, who remains a part of the coaching staff in the ongoing Test series in Australia, will subsequently be unavailable due to personal commitments.

He will join the T20 team for their series against New Zealand, departing to Auckland on January 3. The series begins on January 12 and concludes with the final game on January 21.

PCB is also making arrangements to secure New Zealand visas for three additional players, including two bowlers and a batter, due to the unfitness of several team members.

The board’s decision to appoint a former all-rounder was influenced by recommendations from Mohammad Hafeez, the team’s director. The appointee, Arafat, who recently arrived in Islamabad from London, previously served as the Pakistan Under-19 bowling coach in South Africa and has experience in New Zealand’s club cricket.

Arafat’s international cricket career includes 27 matches and 13 T20 games. Notably, he was part of Pakistan’s squad during their victorious 2009 T20 World Cup campaign, though he played only one match in the tournament.

Currently, the Pakistan cricket team is in Australia for a three-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, concluding on January 7. Shortly after, on January 12, Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their first T20I match.