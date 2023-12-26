Load-Shedding Rises Across The Country as Electricity Shortage Reaches 5,000 MW

Despite low demand during the current season, major cities across the country are experiencing up to four hours of load-shedding.

According to a local media outlet, electricity shortfall has reached 5000 MW, resulting in hours-long power outages.

In contrast to the big cities such as Lahore, which is facing up to four hours of load shedding, people in the rural areas are without electricity for up to eight hours daily.

According to sources, the country’s total power generation reportedly stands at 14,500 MW, with a shortfall of 5,000 MW.

On the other hand, the Power Division and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) have been in disagreement over the ongoing problem of over-billing.

In a recently released preliminary report, the Power Division raised concerns about the legitimacy of NEPRA’s inquiry into consumer over-billing.

It has raised questions over NEPRA’s investigation methodology, citing issues such as biased sampling, errors in quality control, inconsistencies in data processing, and a failure to consider operational challenges faced by electricity companies.

However, NEPRA has rejected the objections raised by the power division over its overbilling investigation report.