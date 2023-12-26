NASA Just Sent a 4K Cat Video to Earth From 30 Million Kilometers Away

NASA recently achieved a remarkable milestone by showcasing its cutting-edge laser communication technology. Earlier this month, the space agency transmitted an ultra-high definition (4K) video from its Psyche spacecraft to Earth, covering a staggering distance of 30 million kilometers.

This achievement marks a historic moment as it represents the very first instance of sending a UHD streaming video from the depths of space using laser technology. The short 15-second video featured an amusing clip of an orange cat named Taters chasing a laser.

On December 11, a remarkable signal journeyed from Psyche, currently en route to explore a metal-rich asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This transmission covered an astounding distance, approximately 80 times farther than the Earth-moon gap, and reached our planet in just 101 seconds.

The video was originally uploaded before the mission’s launch and was sent back to Earth through a flight laser transceiver aboard Psyche, achieving an impressive data transfer rate of 267 megabits per second. This spacecraft embarked on its mission in October and continues its voyage, set to unravel the mysteries of its distant celestial target.

Ryan Rogalin, the receiver electronics lead for the project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab said:

Despite transmitting from millions of miles away, it was able to send the video faster than most broadband internet connections. In fact, after receiving the video at Palomar, it was sent to JPL over the internet, and that connection was slower than the signal coming from deep space.

This groundbreaking achievement in laser communications from the depths of space has unveiled a realm of fresh opportunities for forthcoming space missions. Beyond its immediate success, this milestone promises a swifter means of transmitting data over extensive cosmic distances, showcasing the potential for significantly enhanced communication methods in the realm of space exploration.