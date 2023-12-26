PSX Crashes By Over 1,500 Points in First Hour Trade

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 26, 2023 | 11:31 am

Bears wrecked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 1,500 points in the first hour of intraday trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,567 points after trading resumed on Tuesday.

“KSE 100 Index. From 67k to 60k in just 9 trading days. Fast (much needed) correction after non-stop rally. High Leveraged position with year end affecting market trends,” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said in a tweet on X.

After opening trade at 61,705 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index crashed to 60,138 at 10:40 AM. Later at 11:05 AM, it climbed to 60,503, down by 1.95 percent or 1,201 points.

At 11:15 AM, it was down 1.88 percent or 1,162 points at 60,543.

The highest participation was witnessed in Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited (PSX: GATM) with over 25 million shares traded, followed by K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) and Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL). The scrips had 23 million shares and 21 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
GATM 22.37 22.39 20.82 1.0 25,855,569
KEL 4.93 5.1 4.85 -0.25 23,377,620
WTL 1.46 1.53 1.42 -0.08 21,812,864
CNERGY 5.03 5.29 4.95 -0.22 13,714,963
PTC 12.21 12.9 12.21 -1.0 12,884,500
FFL 11.16 11.5 11.01 -0.31 12,635,470
PAEL 20.22 21.6 19.84 -1.23 12,288,318

This is an intraday market update.

>