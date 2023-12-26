PTA Receives Over 14,000 Complaints Against Telecom Companies in November 2023

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 14,471 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in November 2023, out of which, 14,310 (98.9 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during November.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 13,857, out of which, 13,730 (99.1 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,128 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,063 (98.9 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,435 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,392 (98.2 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,453 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,439 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 1833 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,828 (99.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 190 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 177 were addressed during November with a resolution rate of 93.2 percent. Furthermore, 416 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 396 (95.2 percent) were addressed.