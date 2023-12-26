Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Tabraiz Shamsi Also Puts His Weight Behind Usman Khawaja After Pat Cummins

Published Dec 26, 2023

South African unorthodox spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, put his weight behind Aussie opener Usman Khawaja’s fight against having a ‘peace’ sign on his shoes.

Shamsi wanted to know why ICC, cricket’s governing body, didn’t allow Khawaja to support the peace signs on his shoes. He also referred to the double standards present in the council where some players are allowed to support their religion freely, while others aren’t allowed to display ‘equality’ signs on their equipment.

Khawaja posted a video on his social media account yesterday, Christmas day, where he displayed the double standards of ICC. On one hand, they allow certain players to display religious signs on their playing equipment, and on the other side, they aren’t allowing him to display a peace sign on his shoes.

The Aussie opener decided to write the names of his two daughters, Aisha & Ayla, on his shoes for the second Test match. He was also denied from having a sticker on his bat which was in the shape of a dove. A dove represents peace, but his request was denied by the ICC.

Faiz Ahmed

>