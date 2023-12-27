Gold Price in Pakistan Registers Big Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan posted an increase of Rs. 1,000 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,000 per tola to settle at Rs. 220,600 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 857 to Rs. 189,129.

On Tuesday, the price of the precious metal in the local market increased by Rs. 300 per tola. Last week, the price of gold last week rose by Rs. 3,000 per tola.

In the international market, bullion rates were stable at $2,066.8 per ounce, up 0.04 percent on a day-on-day basis.

Silver prices rose today as well, with 24-karat silver and 10-gram 24-karat silver gaining Rs. 30 and Rs. 25.72 to Rs. 2,680 and Rs. 2,297.66, respectively.

International spot silver is currently selling at $24.13, a 0.25 percent decrease from the previous day.