Pakistan Set an Unwanted Bowling Record at MCG

In the ongoing 2nd Test of Day 2 against Australia, Pakistan’s bowlers unfortunately created an unwanted record by conceding a total of 52 runs in extras.

This was the highest number of extra runs ever given in a Test innings at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite the record, Pakistan bowled well in the morning, taking seven wickets and getting Australia all out for 318 runs before lunch.

The high number of extra runs they gave became a key part of the day’s play. Interestingly, these extra runs were the second-biggest source of Australia’s total runs on the second day of the Test match.

Aamer Jamal led Pakistan’s bowling effort by taking three wickets for 64 runs. Other pacers, Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan, each took two wickets, while part-time spinner Agha Salman also took the crucial wicket of David Warner.

Meanwhile, this match is a must-win for Pakistan. The home side won the first Test in Perth in this three-match Test series and currently leads 1-0. The Green Shirts have not won a single Test match in Australia since 1995.