Mohammad Rizwan Proves Doubters Wrong With a Stunning Catch [Video]

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan took an outstanding catch on the second day of the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

Rizwan took a fantastic catch to get Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey out. Carey attempted to hit the ball through the covers off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling but ended up edging it to Rizwan. Rizwan made an impressive dive to his right and caught the ball just a few inches off the ground, completing a remarkable play.

ALSO READ Usama Mir’s Successful Start for Melbourne Stars Helps Them Win Their First BBL 13 Match

Rizwan’s exceptional work behind the stumps helped Pakistan to bowl out Australia in the first innings and also laid rest to the debate of whether Rizwan or Sarfaraz should start behind the stumps in the ongoing series downunder.

Australia struggled on the second morning in Melbourne, losing seven wickets and ending their first innings with a total of 318 runs against Pakistan.

Marnus Labuschagne managed to score fifty runs, his fourth such achievement in Test matches this year. However, he was soon out for a total of 63 runs, bowled by Aamer Jamal who took 3 wickets for 64 runs.

Pakistan will be concerned about the high number of extra runs they gave away, which amounted to 52. These extras were the second-largest contribution to Australia’s score.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Equals Greatest All-Round Record in T20 Cricket

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali also made crucial contributions to the team, with each taking two wickets for Pakistan.