PCB to Launch New Talent and Infrastructure Developmental Programs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently announced three new development programs nationwide, aimed at enhancing the country’s cricket infrastructure and talent.

According to the details, these programs include launching sub-academies in seven cities, creating special training camps for national athletes, and a project to provide financial support to U19 players to help them become top-level professionals.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Proves Doubters Wrong With a Stunning Catch [Video]

PCB is starting new initiatives to boost cricket talent in Pakistan. They are opening smaller cricket academies in seven cities and organizing special training camps for national and emerging cricketers. Also, there’s a plan to support U19 players to help them become top professionals financially.

The PCB is teaming up with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to get land for cricket grounds in Islamabad, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and the Inzamam-Ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan will also become part of these academies. These programs will offer financial aid, skill training, and overall development to U19 players to help them become professional cricketers.

During the announcement of development programs, Pakistan Cricket’s Technical Director, Mohammad Hafeez, shed light on how this initiative will help players prepare for highly competitive cricket at the top level.

Director – Pakistan Team @MHafeez22 sheds light on the player development programmes announced by PCB. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZcTb6XXefu pic.twitter.com/Kb1jzm0A6t — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2023

He said, “We are delighted to announce three development programs aimed at grooming our young players, honing the skills of national players through specialized camps, and activating sub-academies for year-round training camps.”

ALSO READ Usama Mir’s Successful Start for Melbourne Stars Helps Them Win Their First BBL 13 Match

He concluded by emphasizing that this initiative is essential for preparing players for top-level competitive cricket. By focusing on skill development and providing world-class facilities, the program aims to enhance player capabilities. Additionally, there are plans to extend development programs to interior Sindh and the former FATA regions, ensuring that talents from these remote areas are also developed into international-level players