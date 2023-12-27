STZA Board of Governors Meeting Reconvenes Today After 2-Year Hiatus

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Board of Governors meeting is set to convene today after nearly two years of hiatus.

The Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar Ul Haq Kakar will preside over the meeting of the Board of Governors of STZA.

Recently, the federal government unveiled the composition of the 19-member board of governors for the Special Technology Zones Authority. The Caretaker Federal Cabinet in late October, approved the appointment of STZA Board of Governors on the recommendations of a 3-member selection committee led by Ahad Cheema, the former adviser to caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

According to the sources, the Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, Federal Minister of Finance, Federal Minister of Industries, and federal secretaries from the Ministry of IT, Ministry of Science & Technology, Cabinet Division, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and members from the private sector will participate in the meeting.

The Board of Governors of STZA will focus on exploring avenues to bolster the industry and catapult IT exports. The meeting will deliberate on strategic measures to entice potential investors into the IT sector, aligning with the government’s vision for economic growth.

Sources within the federal government revealed that for the first time, the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC) has assumed a pivotal role in addressing longstanding issues that have previously gone unattended. With a clear directive from the SIFC, the STZA is poised to become a driving force behind the surge in IT exports.

The federal government’s ambitious target of reaching a remarkable $10 billion in IT exports through creating a conducive environment for IT companies and investors. In a move to achieve this goal, the STZA is gearing up to offer incentives to IT enterprises and foster a business-friendly atmosphere.

Established in 2021, the STZA has witnessed limited board meetings, convening only twice since its inception. The upcoming session, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, holds promise for ushering in an era of unprecedented growth and collaboration within the IT sector.