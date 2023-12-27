Sui Gas to Stop Supply in Some Areas of Karachi Today

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that gas supply in specific areas of Karachi will be disrupted due to repair work.
The repair work is being carried out on a 16-inch diameter gas pipeline located in Bath Island, Clifton which got damaged earlier today.
SSGC added that it had to “reduce/stop gas pressure in this pipeline, serving several localities around the Clifton area.” It announced disruption in gas supply in different blocks and phases of the following areas of Karachi:
- Clifton
- Gizri
- DHA
- Punjab Colony
- Delhi Colony
- Old city area
- Mai Kolachi
- Bath Island
- Sultanabad
- Ziauddin Hospital
- Dolmen Mall
- Movenpick
- Mariott and PC hotels
- Areas around Mai Kolachi
SSGC further announced that its teams are on site to complete the maintenance work by tomorrow morning “so that the gas supply is resumed at the earliest”.
The company stated that residents in the above areas will experience supply issues until the ongoing repair work is completed.