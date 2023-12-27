Sui Gas to Stop Supply in Some Areas of Karachi Today

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that gas supply in specific areas of Karachi will be disrupted due to repair work.

The repair work is being carried out on a 16-inch diameter gas pipeline located in Bath Island, Clifton which got damaged earlier today.

SSGC added that it had to “reduce/stop gas pressure in this pipeline, serving several localities around the Clifton area.” It announced disruption in gas supply in different blocks and phases of the following areas of Karachi:

Clifton

Gizri

DHA

Punjab Colony

Delhi Colony

Old city area

Mai Kolachi

Bath Island

Sultanabad

Ziauddin Hospital

Dolmen Mall

Movenpick

Mariott and PC hotels

Areas around Mai Kolachi

SSGC further announced that its teams are on site to complete the maintenance work by tomorrow morning “so that the gas supply is resumed at the earliest”.

The company stated that residents in the above areas will experience supply issues until the ongoing repair work is completed.