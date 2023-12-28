Saudi Arabia Announces Strict New Rule for Family Members of Foreign Workers

The Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Passports (GDP) has mandated that all expatriates residing in the Kingdom register the fingerprints of their family members aged six or above, effective immediately.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing processes and bolstering security measures for individuals living, working, or visiting Saudi Arabia.

Enhanced Service Access

Registering fingerprints for dependents is considered crucial for accessing various government services and obtaining official documents.

The GDP underscores that compliance with this regulation ensures a smooth interaction with authorities and seamless navigation of essential procedures.

Digital Visa Extensions for Exit/Re-entry Visa Holders

In response to the needs of foreign residents, Saudi authorities have recently introduced convenient visa options for expatriates.

Exit/re-entry visas now grant foreign residents the flexibility to return to the Kingdom until the expiration of their valid visas, facilitating greater ease of movement.

Remote Visa Extension

To further simplify procedures, the GDP has announced electronic visa extensions for exit/re-entry visa holders while they are outside Saudi Arabia.

This option allows visa extensions through the Absher platform or Muqeem portal, including online payment of associated fees.

Visa Validity Requirements

For the efficient processing of exit/re-entry and final exit visas, foreign nationals are advised to ensure that their passports have at least 90 days of validity for exit/re-entry applications and 60 days for final exit visas.

Expat Community in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is home to a vibrant and diverse community of expatriate workers who significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s economic and social landscape.

Recent data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics reveals that foreigners make up approximately 41.5% of the total population of 32.2 million.

Leading Nationalities

Asian nationals dominate the expatriate population, with Bangladeshi citizens leading at 2.1 million, followed by Indians (1.88 million) and Pakistanis (1.81 million). Other prominent expat communities include Yemenis, Egyptians, Sudanese, Filipinos, and Syrians.

The implementation of mandatory biometric registration underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and creating a secure and streamlined environment for both its citizens and resident expatriates.