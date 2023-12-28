You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 13 Mini on Interest-Free Installments

The entirety of Apple’s iPhone 13 series can be PTA approved via interest-free installments on Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping platform. Albeit less popular, the iPhone 13 Mini can be PTA approved from the shopping platform for a total cost of Rs. 144,999, which can be broken down to Rs. 24,165 per month.

This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To avail this service, simply choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), both of which have 0% markup involved, though keep in mind that the 6-month plan has an additional 5% processing fee. After that, enter your CNIC number as well as the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 13 Mini, which can be found in the retail box or in the phone’s settings.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. After 12 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of the successful approval.

If you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s PTA approval status by entering your IMEI number on PTA’s official website, or by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

 Apple iPhone 13 Mini   Apple iPhone 13 
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4) Hexa-core (2 + 4)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
OS iOS 15 iOS 15
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 5.4″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 476 ppi 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels pixels, 460 ppi
RAM 4 GB 4 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (NVMe) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (NVMe)
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)		 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Battery
 Li-Ion 2438 mAh, non-removable (9.34 Wh) Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh)
Price
 $699 $799

>