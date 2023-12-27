You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 13 on Interest-Free Installments

Apple’s iPhone 13 series can be PTA approved from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store in interest-free installments. The iPhone 13 can be PTA approved for a total cost of Rs. 144,999 on Alfa Mall, which can be broken down to only Rs. 24,167 per month.

Users can choose between two different installment plans, 3 months and 6 months, both of which involve 0% markup involved. However, the 6-month installment plan includes an additional 5% processing fee.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 13 Pro Max on Interest Free Installments

To get started, simply choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number, and the IMEI number of your iPhone 13. You can also choose to PTA approve multiple iPhones at the same time. The phone’s IMEI number can be found on the phone’s retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 13 Pro on Interest-Free Installments

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days.

After 12 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s PTA approval status by entering your 15-digit IMEI number on PTA’s official website, or by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications