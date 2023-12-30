Official Notification Issued for Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) in Punjab have extended the winter vacation for all public and private schools in the province. This development comes in compliance with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to extend the holidays.

The SED and HED, in continuation of their earlier notifications, have announced that the winter vacation will now last until January 9, 2024. This extension overrides the previous schedule that had set the winter holidays from December 18 to December 31.

ALSO READ Decision Announced on Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

According to the revised schedule, all schools and colleges, both public and private, are mandated to reopen on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The resumption of regular classes will mark the beginning of a full and normal school week for all students.

While the vacation extension is a relief for students, it is essential to note that certain COVID-19 safety measures will persist. The SED notification emphasizes that the restrictions regarding the wearing of face masks within school premises shall remain intact. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

ALSO READ Winter Vacations Announced for More Educational Institutes

The Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities (DEAs) in the respective districts have been specifically directed to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

The decision to extend the winter vacation aligns with the Lahore High Court’s recent ruling, reflecting the court’s consideration of the prevailing circumstances.