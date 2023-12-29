Winter Vacations Announced for More Educational Institutes

Winter vacations in non-formal schools across Punjab will commence at the start of the new year, announced the Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Education on Thursday.

In a notification issued by the department, winter break will be observed from January 1 to January 10 in all non-formal schools of the province.

Furthermore, all the non-formal institutes have been directed to comply with the notification regarding the winter break and resume classes from January 11.

On the other hand, there have also been reports about extension in the holidays for all educational institutes of Punjab after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a written order, directing the provincial government to extend the winter vacations. However, the School Education Department hasn’t issued a notification yet.

The reports on social media about the extension in the winter break were fueled by individuals, including teachers, sharing a notification from the Literacy Department. Despite the absence of official confirmation, the sharing of unconfirmed information has led to confusion regarding the status of the winter break.

As per an official of the department, they will issue a notification following approval by the provincial government.