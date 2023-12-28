Decision Announced on Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

Published Dec 28, 2023

The Lahore High Court (LHC) delivered a detailed verdict following its concise order from the previous day, extending winter vacations due to the prevailing smog conditions.

In a comprehensive two-page written directive, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the Punjab Education Department to issue a notification officially announcing the extension of winter vacations.

The written order explicitly mentioned that this extension applies to all educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

This decision came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) mandated an additional week of winter vacations in response to the escalating threat of smog.

The court issued these directives during hearings related to petitions seeking remedies for addressing the smog crisis.

Prior to this court intervention, the Punjab government had already implemented a schedule of three off days per week for schools in the provincial capital, Lahore, due to the severe smog conditions.

This measure was taken in response to the Lahore High Court’s previous orders, aiming to mitigate the impact of smog on the air quality in the provincial capital.

The dense smog enveloping cities during the initial days of winter has been attributed to various factors, including emissions from vehicles, industrial facilities, and the burning of crop residues.

