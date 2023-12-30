Real Madrid’s Star Midfielder Jude Bellingham is Equally Good at Cricket [Video]

Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 30, 2023 | 2:39 pm

Real Madrid’s young sensation, Jude Bellingham, was seen playing cricket as he was enjoying his football break back in England.

Bellingham has had a terrific start at Madrid, where he is topping the goal-scoring charts playing as an attacking midfielder.

Having scored 13 goals, he has aided Madrid’s rise to the top of the La Liga table, having a close fight with an unexpected rival, Girona.

Bellingham is known for his ‘Arms Widening’ celebration which has become a trademark for many youngsters who are following the current season of Real Madrid.

Big brother Bellingham was watching his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, play for Sunderland against Coventry a few days back.

Coventry’s player, Casey Palmer, scored a goal and replicated Jude’s celebration. No one knows whether he was giving him a tribute or mocking Jobe.

Some fans have started to place Jude Bellingham as the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham needs to perform consistently for the Los Blancos, win them titles and then represent his country, England, in the 2024 Euros before this conversation can take place.

Bellingham has the capability to win all the major trophies during his debut season in Spain, but will the second half be as fruitful as the first half?

Faiz Ahmed

>