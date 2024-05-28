How to Watch Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Pakistan will take on England in the third T20I match of the four-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff tonight. The series, in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is being led by England 1-0 after a 23-run win in the second T20I.

The Men in Green will be hoping to bounce back and level the series ahead of the final match on Thursday.

Pakistan is expected to make a few changes to their line-up as Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed are likely to get a run in instead of struggling Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan.

As for England, they will be without their captain, Jos Buttler, who is away on family duty, with experienced all-rounder, Moeen Ali standing in as captain for this match.

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I live stream will be available for Pakistani users on Tapmad and Tamasha, while the fans can also watch the action on A Sports HD on their television screens.

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live stream will also be available for worldwide fans on various live stream platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tapmad TV LINK 2. Tamasha LINK

TV Streaming

1. A Sports —-