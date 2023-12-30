Umair Aijaz Becomes CEO of Raqami Islamic Digital Bank

Experienced investment banker Umair Aijaz has been appointed as the CEO of Raqami Digital Islamic Bank, succeeding the former CEO Sardar Abubakr.

Aijaz, previously serving as SEVP and Group Head CIBG at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Pvt. Ltd. (PKIC), brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

During his tenure at PKIC, Aijaz played a pivotal role in the organization’s growth, focusing on investment opportunities in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, deal structuring, equity valuations, and Shariah-compliant transactions.

His expertise in syndicate financing and corporate and project financing significantly contributed to the expansion of Islamic finance in the country.

As a founding team member of Raqami Digital Islamic Bank, Aijaz’s role is anticipated to be instrumental in shaping the bank’s trajectory as a potential game-changer in Pakistan’s banking landscape. Aijaz also demonstrated his commitment to fostering technological innovation by steering initiatives like investing in tech startups through PlanetN.

He has a diverse professional background, having worked as an executive director at BMA Capital Management and AKD Securities Ltd.

He also held positions at Allied Bank Limited and A.F. Ferguson & Co. (PwC Pakistan). His qualifications include ACCA, CFA Institute, and ICAEW.