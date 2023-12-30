Umair Aijaz Becomes CEO of Raqami Islamic Digital Bank

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 30, 2023 | 2:34 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Experienced investment banker Umair Aijaz has been appointed as the CEO of Raqami Digital Islamic Bank, succeeding the former CEO Sardar Abubakr. 

Aijaz, previously serving as SEVP and Group Head CIBG at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Pvt. Ltd. (PKIC), brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

During his tenure at PKIC, Aijaz played a pivotal role in the organization’s growth, focusing on investment opportunities in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, deal structuring, equity valuations, and Shariah-compliant transactions. 

ALSO READ

His expertise in syndicate financing and corporate and project financing significantly contributed to the expansion of Islamic finance in the country.

As a founding team member of Raqami Digital Islamic Bank, Aijaz’s role is anticipated to be instrumental in shaping the bank’s trajectory as a potential game-changer in Pakistan’s banking landscape. Aijaz also demonstrated his commitment to fostering technological innovation by steering initiatives like investing in tech startups through PlanetN.

He has a diverse professional background, having worked as an executive director at BMA Capital Management and AKD Securities Ltd. 

He also held positions at Allied Bank Limited and A.F. Ferguson & Co. (PwC Pakistan). His qualifications include ACCA, CFA Institute, and ICAEW.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Tere Bin’: Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali Return for Season 2
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>