A Recap of Pakistan’s Top Sporting Moments in 2023

Pakistan attained various achievements in multiple team and individual sports during the entirety of the year, 2023.

It all began with Hamza Khan winning the World Junior Squash Championship, Arshad Nadeem obtaining a Silver medal in the World Athletic Championship, Pakistan defeating Cambodia in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match, etc.

Hamza Khan Wins World Squash Title

Pakistan’s premier junior squash player, Hamza Khan, won the 2023 World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia. He defeated Egypt’s Muhammad Zakaria to win the title in the Aussie land.

According to sources, he is currently trying to find sponsors to participate in the upcoming squash competitions worldwide.

Arshad Nadeem Wins Silver at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s best track and field athlete to date, won a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

He was injured in recent times, which means that his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics is a question mark.

He is the first Asian to cross the 90-meter mark while throwing a javelin, a feat not achieved by the 2020 Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Defeating Cambodia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan’s men’s national team defeated Cambodia 1-0 at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, to qualify for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in the country’s history.

Harun Hamid scored the winner at the 68th-minute mark, completing a dream for the country.

Over 13,000 spectators in the stadium saw the national side progress to the 2nd round for the first time in its history.

Arslan Ash Winning The Evo Tournament (Twice)

Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddiqui won Tekken 7’s most coveted tournament, EVO, twice during the calendar year 2023.

He won the overall competition and the Asian variant, in Japan, which cemented his place in the history books.

Ash is Pakistan’s premier e-sports professional. He has won both the EVO tournaments, in a single year, for the second time in his career.

Pakistan’s Baseball Team Wins Asian Baseball Cup

Pakistan men’s baseball team won the 2023 Asian Baseball Cup – West region.

The tournament was held in January – February 2023 in Islamabad, Pakistan, and the hosts came out on top at the end.

Pakistan cruised past its opponents, not losing any match, before defeating Palestine in the final.

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Defeats New Zealand

Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand, in New Zealand, and became the second country, after England, to win a W-T20I series in the Kiwi-land.

Pakistan women’s cricket team is going through the ‘Golden Generation’ period as the team has performed superbly after the era of Sana Mir.

The team also won a W-ODI match after the W-T20I series, which means that the team ended with 3 wins and 3 losses at the end of the six matches.

Pakistan Women’s Football Team Win Olympic Qualifier

The women in green defeated the Tajikistan women’s football team 1-0 in an Olympic qualification match.

Zahmena Malik scored a winner in the first half to seal the deal for the Green Shirts.

Pakistan was able to win in Tajikistan’s backyard, which makes the win an even bigger achievement.

Squash Team Wins Silver Medal At Asian Games

The men’s team squash competition at the 2023 Asian Games saw the Pakistan team claiming the silver medal, as the team fought against India in the finals.

The event held in Hangzhou, China, finished 2-1 in favor of India.

Pakistan had 2 championship points in the 3rd match. Unfortunately, Noor Zaman couldn’t capitalize on it.

Finishing 2nd In SAFF U-19 Football Championship

Pakistan’s team claimed the second position at the 2023 SAFF Under-19 Championship.

Pakistan went into the final with a flawless record, not losing any match.

In the Final, it was India who proved to be better skilled, resulting in the boys in blue winning the match, 3-0.

Pakistan were losing, 1-0, by the 85th minute. When the team tried to get the equalizer, they conceded two more goals which ended the match completely.

Street Child World Cup In Norway

Pakistan’s amateur football team finished 2nd in the 2023 Street Child World Cup in Norway.

The team beat the best clubs and academies in Norway before landing in the finals. They even beat Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, ex-club Molde during the tournament.

The team was given a hero’s welcome when they returned home after a successful tournament.