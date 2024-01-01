2024: New Year Fireworks and Celebrations from Around the World [Pictures and Videos]

Despite the ongoing conflicts around the world, people around the globe welcomed 2024 with fireworks and brightly lit signs, bringing a sense of hope for a positive start to the new year.

The people of New Zealand were the first to welcome the arrival of 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display in Auckland. Thousands of people traveled to Dubai to witness the celebrations and experience the breathtaking fireworks lighting up the iconic skyline.

Here are fireworks videos and pictures from around the globe as the world ushered in 2024 with celebrations:

New Zealand

Happy New Year from Auckland New Zealand. Let’s hope for a peaceful 2024 pic.twitter.com/agfvRC0fSH — Andrew Dykes (@Andrew_S_Dykes) December 31, 2023

Australia

BREAKING: Australia welcomes in the New Year with fireworks display in Sydney 🎆https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/CKEEecKZIR — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2023

Happy new year from Melbourne 🎉🎊🥳🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/KS4eXbKe50 — Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne_vic1) January 1, 2024

Dubai

"Burj Al Rab at JBR: Welcoming New Year 2024 with breathtaking fireworks that paint the night sky in vibrant hues! ✨🏙️ pic.twitter.com/OUBP3j4fbg — OThingstodo (@othingstodo_com) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year from Dubai 🇦🇪 to the world !! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/2gq0tWHAqW — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 31, 2023

Celebrating the start of 2024 in signature Dubai style! Happy New Year from Emirates. 🥳 🎥: Sidharth Vithaldas pic.twitter.com/Gw4iyHwzX9 — Emirates (@emirates) January 1, 2024

Paris

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2024 PARIS 🇫🇷🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/Bwrvez7BtE — Around The World 🌎 (@Vacation_Points) January 1, 2024

🥂 Live from Disneyland Paris, Happy New Year 2024! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/B1N2XoBxSd — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 31, 2023

bisous from paris and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/gY57jgKMRH — hania (@samdrabuIok) January 1, 2024

London

Happy New Year from the London drone show pic.twitter.com/PZ5wmwlzQO — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) January 1, 2024

London sure knows how to do new year’s eve fireworks! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/xM0g22hCtq — Holly – I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) January 1, 2024

Happy New Year from London! pic.twitter.com/VznZywlYuU — British Poles (@britishpoles) January 1, 2024

Tokyo