2024: New Year Fireworks and Celebrations from Around the World [Pictures and Videos]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 3:59 pm

Despite the ongoing conflicts around the world, people around the globe welcomed 2024 with fireworks and brightly lit signs, bringing a sense of hope for a positive start to the new year.

The people of New Zealand were the first to welcome the arrival of 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display in Auckland. Thousands of people traveled to Dubai to witness the celebrations and experience the breathtaking fireworks lighting up the iconic skyline.

Here are fireworks videos and pictures from around the globe as the world ushered in 2024 with celebrations:

New Zealand

Australia

Dubai

Paris

London

Tokyo

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>