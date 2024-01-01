David Warner Confirms Retirement From ODI Cricket

Australian star opening batter, David Warner has announced his retirement from one-day international (ODI) cricket today, following his earlier decision to step away from Test cricket. However, Warner has expressed his willingness to consider playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy if the need arises.

Warner is set to make his 112th and final Test appearance this week, boasting an impressive record of 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, which includes 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

During a press conference held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner officially confirmed his retirement from ODIs as well.

David Warner said, “I´ve got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I’m retiring from one-day cricket as well, that was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that´s a massive achievement.”

He added, “So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (T20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.”

David Warner also expressed, “I am aware that a Champions Trophy is coming up. If I continue to play decent cricket in two years and I am still in good form, and the team requires my services, I will make myself available.”

The Champions Trophy, which hasn’t been held since 2017, is scheduled to make a comeback in Pakistan in 2025. While it has traditionally been a 50-over cricket tournament, reports are suggesting a movement to transition it into a T20 format.

David Warner has decided to retire from one-day cricket after an illustrious career, having played 161 matches and amassing an impressive 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30. He was recently part of the team when Australia lifted the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, defeating the host team in the final.