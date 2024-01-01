Essential Food Items Are More Expensive At Utility Stores Than Local Market

Food items at utility stores have seen a notable surge in prices, surpassing the rates observed in the general market.

The impacted commodities include flour, broken basmati rice, dal gram, sugar, white gram, super basmati rice, and sila rice.

At utility stores, a 20 kg bag of flour is now priced at Rs. 2,840, reflecting an increase of Rs. 26.43 compared to the general market rate of Rs. 2,813.57. Broken basmati rice costs Rs. 230 per kg at utility stores, Rs. 9.03 more than the general market rate of Rs. 220.57 per kg.

Dal gram and sugar are being sold at Rs. 4.73 per kg and Rs. 11.33 per kg more at utility stores than local market rates, respectively. In specific figures, sugar, which is priced at Rs. 143.67 per kg in the general market, has surged to Rs. 155 per kg at utility stores.

White gram is being sold for Rs. 17.19 more at utility stores than the prevailing general market rate. Super basmati rice and sila rice are not exempt from this trend. The super Basmati rice item costs Rs. 9.11 more, while sila rice is Rs. 56.05 more expensive at utility stores compared to the general market.