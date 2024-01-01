Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan and Australia All Set for Pink Test in Sydney

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 1:33 pm

The Third Test match of the Australia-Pakistan series is set to be a ‘Pink Test’ as both the teams will support pink-colored equipment throughout the Test match.

The match is set to be David Warner’s farewell Test as he will retire from the red-ball format at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground. The southpaw has amassed 8,695 runs in 111 Test matches, scoring 26 centuries with a top score of 335*.

The ‘Pink Test’ is celebrated every year in remembrance of Aussie fast bowler Glenn McGrath’s wife who passed away due to breast cancer. This will be the 16th time that a Pink Test is being played.

‘Unite in Pink’ is the slogan this time around. Unity is being promoted so that cancer patients are treated equally and not segregated from the community if they are facing a medical issue.

A new concept of ‘Virtual Pink Seat’ is being introduced. Virtual Pink Seats exist on the web and aren’t a physical ticket to the game. With a purchase of the seat, the McGrath Foundation will send the purchaser a personalized and shareable Pink Seat which can be shared and shown on an individual’s social media accounts.

>