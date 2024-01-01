Pakistan and Australia All Set for Pink Test in Sydney

The Third Test match of the Australia-Pakistan series is set to be a ‘Pink Test’ as both the teams will support pink-colored equipment throughout the Test match.

The annual Pink Test squad photos are here 🙌 ➡️ https://t.co/N18jhRibDW pic.twitter.com/ReLBaKsSIf — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 1, 2024

The match is set to be David Warner’s farewell Test as he will retire from the red-ball format at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground. The southpaw has amassed 8,695 runs in 111 Test matches, scoring 26 centuries with a top score of 335*.

It's David Warner's farewell at the SCG but also another chance to get behind the McGrath Foundation, which has set an ambitious and important fundraising target for the 16th Pink Test 👏 Read more about the Virtual Pink Seats campaign at: https://t.co/vlSCAo4Q21 pic.twitter.com/ApfiPexw7R — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 1, 2024

The ‘Pink Test’ is celebrated every year in remembrance of Aussie fast bowler Glenn McGrath’s wife who passed away due to breast cancer. This will be the 16th time that a Pink Test is being played.

No one should go through breast cancer without care. Unite in pink this @nrmainsurance Pink Test and buy your Virtual Pink Seat to help us fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses this year. 💕 Get yours at https://t.co/hoChigRC3Y#PinkTest #McGrathFoundation pic.twitter.com/YnJqEcMSen — Mcgrathfdn (@McGrathFdn) December 31, 2023

‘Unite in Pink’ is the slogan this time around. Unity is being promoted so that cancer patients are treated equally and not segregated from the community if they are facing a medical issue.

We visited the @scg today to officially launch our 2024 Virtual Pink Seats ahead of the @nrmaisnurance #PinkTest! A huge thank you to our incredible friends at @cricketaus and @scg for uniting in pink with us and helping to ensure no one misses out on care. 🏏 #McGrathFoundation pic.twitter.com/3xnl43WvDi — Mcgrathfdn (@McGrathFdn) January 1, 2024

A new concept of ‘Virtual Pink Seat’ is being introduced. Virtual Pink Seats exist on the web and aren’t a physical ticket to the game. With a purchase of the seat, the McGrath Foundation will send the purchaser a personalized and shareable Pink Seat which can be shared and shown on an individual’s social media accounts.