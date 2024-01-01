Nasser Hussain Predicts Babar Azam and Virat Kohli to Light Up 2024

Former England captain and renowned commentator, Nasser Hussain has identified two batters from Pakistan and India to watch out for in the upcoming 2024 season.

Nasser Hussain picked Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the players to watch in 2024 in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He especially praised Virat Kohli for his amazing performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Nasser said, “Virat Kohli. He had a fantastic 2023 and World Cup. Amid all the records he broke and the attention, we did not focus on how well he was batting. It means that he is in a good mental space and his game is in good order.”

Kohli had a great year in cricket across different types of games. He scored 2,048 runs in 35 matches, with an average of 66.06. He hit 8 centuries and 10 fifties. The highlight of his year was when he became the top run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings. India didn’t win the World Cup, but Kohli’s outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Nasser Hussain also expressed that Babar Azam needs to play well in the T20 World Cup in June 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA. In 2022, Pakistan made it to the final but lost to England. Babar Azam must do better this time for his team.

He added, “Another one, they are often compared. Babar Azam. I think it is a massive year for him and Pakistan. He has given up captaincy, that may be the weight off his shoulders. The biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get loads of runs. They need him to get runs. There will be a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. They got to the finals last time. They will need their ex-skipper to put in a real performance.”

After Pakistan didn’t make it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023, Babar decided to step down as the captain for all three formats. During the important tournament, Babar had a tough time with the bat, scoring only 320 runs in nine innings. However, in 2023, he managed to score a total of 1,065 runs in 25 ODIs, with an average of 46.30.