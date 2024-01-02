Andrew Symond’s Son Joins Pakistan Cricket Team for Training Session

Ahead of the third and final Test match between Australia and Pakistan, the Pakistani squad welcomed a fresh addition to their team.

Will Symonds, the son of the late renowned Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, joined the squad and actively participated in training sessions alongside Shan Masood and company.

A special guest joined our training today 🙌 Pakistan team spend time with Will Symonds, son of the late Andrew Symonds.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ip0QxiurMZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2024

Will Symonds received a warm reception from Pakistani team members, such as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and captain Shan Masood. Masood graciously gave him a Pakistan team training cap, and they took a photo together.

Afterward, he was seen batting during the Pakistani team’s practice and even bowled a few balls to Rizwan.

It must be remembered that tragically, Andrew Symonds, lost his life at the age of 46 due to a car accident last year.

Symonds was a versatile player who wore the Australian jersey in 26 Test matches, 198 one-day internationals, and 14 Twenty20 games during his career from 1998 to 2009.

His contributions were important to Australia’s World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007, as well as their memorable Ashes triumph against England in 2006-07.

His untimely passing left a void in the cricketing world, and his legacy as a dynamic all-rounder will always be remembered.