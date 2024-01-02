Abrar Ahmed Ruled Out of Upcoming T20I Series in New Zealand

Just ahead of the New Zealand series, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out from the T20I series against New Zealand due to an incomplete recovery from an injury.

ALSO READ Video Shows PCB Called Haris Rauf and Others from Big Bash So They Could Practice Alone

According to sources, the 24-year-old will be returning to Lahore and will continue his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Before this news, Abrar was also unavailable for all three Tests against Australia as he reported discomfort in his right leg during the four-day practice match against the PM XI.

In place of Abrar, off-spinner Sajid Khan was called up to the squad. While he did not take part in the first two Tests, he has been named in the starting line-up for the third Test match at Sydney.

ALSO READ Harsha Bhogle Excited to Watch Saim Ayub Play Against Australia

The third Test match is set to commence tomorrow with Pakistan looking to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series.