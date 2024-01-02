Gautam Gambhir Thinks Pakistan Vs. India is No Longer Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the excitement of the Pakistan-India rivalry has faded in recent years.

In a recent interview, Gambhir said that India is currently much better than Pakistan, and as a result, the rivalry between the two countries is not as balanced as it used to be.

Gambhir said, “Pakistan has dominated India a lot of times. Currently, if you see the level of both teams, India is far superior to Pakistan in all three formats. If Pakistan defeats India it’s an upset, if India defeats Pakistan, it’s very much given.”

He added, “India and Australia, from a cricketing point of view, is a top rivalry. If you ask a cricket fan what is the actual rivalry, they will also say India and Australia.”

The on-field rivalry between Pakistan and India is widely regarded as one of the most intense battles in the world of cricket. Unfortunately, due to ongoing political tensions, the two teams have not engaged in a bilateral series for nearly a decade. Consequently, their matches in international or continental competitions have become some of the most eagerly awaited encounters on the cricket calendar.

Pakistan and India often face each other in World Cups, and they recently achieved a significant victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. In this match, the Green Shirts defeated their arch-rivals India by 10 wickets, ending their losing streak in World Cups.

One of the most memorable wins occurred during the Champions Trophy 2017 when Pakistan defeated India in the final by a massive margin of 180 runs to win the title.

The most recent clash between these two teams occurred during the Cricket World Cup in 2023, where India successfully extended their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the tournament.