David Warner’s Daughter Gets Bowling Tips From Shaheen Afridi

Australian opening batter David Warner’s daughter, Indi, received some bowling tips from Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Warner took to his Instagram account to post a story where his daughter is seen bowling, with Shaheen standing alongside Warner.

Warner wrote in his story, “Indi getting tips,” and tagged Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier today, David Warner recently issued an urgent plea for the return of his highly prized ‘Baggy Green’ caps, which went missing along with a backpack during transit from Melbourne.

He recently shared a video on Instagram, making an earnest appeal for the return of his backpack, which holds significant sentimental value as it contains his treasured baggy green cap. He elaborated that the backpack was taken from his luggage, emphasizing the importance of the item and his hope for its safe return.

The 37-year-old has already announced his retirement from Test cricket and he is set to make his final appearance in Test cricket, marking his 112th match, as Australia faces Pakistan in the upcoming third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground ‘SCG’ which begins tomorrow.